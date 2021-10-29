Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $155.48

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $155.48 and last traded at $154.83, with a volume of 10552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

