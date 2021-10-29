$0.13 EPS Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. LSI Industries reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,042. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.16 million, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

