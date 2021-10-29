Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Teijin stock remained flat at $$13.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 0.47. Teijin has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.54.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Teijin had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

