Short Interest in Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Declines By 71.2%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the September 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Syrah Resources stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. 30,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Syrah Resources has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.18.
Syrah Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.