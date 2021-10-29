Short Interest in Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Declines By 71.2%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the September 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Syrah Resources stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. 30,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Syrah Resources has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.18.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

