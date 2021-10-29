PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 1,599.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,527 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.37. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONEM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.59.

1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

