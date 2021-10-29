PDT Partners LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Anaplan worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,199,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $2,487,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $33,157,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $64.83 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLAN. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.