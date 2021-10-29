$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will report $2.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the lowest is $2.57 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $9.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,156. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

