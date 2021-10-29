Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

COLB traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Banking System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Columbia Banking System worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

