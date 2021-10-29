M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 114,620 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,621 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,620 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.53% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $30,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $60.80 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 29.70%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

