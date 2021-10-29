M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 260,382 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,382 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $34,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,956. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

