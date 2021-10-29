FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after buying an additional 51,084 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period.

SCHG traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,440. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $160.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

