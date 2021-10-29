FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,725 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $118,553,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.97. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.88 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

