FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.87. 693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,523. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.37. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.