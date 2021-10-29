FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $57,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $86,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 313,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,863,834. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $275.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

