Celo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $85.51 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $6.76 or 0.00010825 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $2.21 billion and approximately $85.51 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00070530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00071556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00095845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,666.24 or 1.00278836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,401.65 or 0.07043545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022016 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars.

