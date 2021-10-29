LHT Price Tops $0.0031 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. LHT has a market capitalization of $156,356.34 and $10.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003621 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007484 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

