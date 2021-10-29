DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $655.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $610.00 to $655.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $572.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,206. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $579.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,091 shares of company stock worth $19,739,058. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 39.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 70.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in DexCom by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

