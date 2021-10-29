$0.02 EPS Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. Coupa Software posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COUP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,854 shares of company stock worth $39,882,052. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,238,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $7,037,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $9,784,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Coupa Software by 37.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after buying an additional 67,773 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.56. 14,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.22 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.66.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

