$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 86,516 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,466,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.
PCH stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. 7,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,457. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.28.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.
PotlatchDeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.