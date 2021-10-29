$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 86,516 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,466,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PCH stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. 7,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,457. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.