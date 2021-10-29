SG3 Management LLC Reduces Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

SG3 Management LLC reduced its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $594,951,000 after buying an additional 187,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,152,000 after purchasing an additional 75,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BHP Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,324,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,490,000 after purchasing an additional 180,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. 27,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays downgraded BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $594.25.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

