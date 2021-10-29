Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by SG3 Management LLC

SG3 Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

HR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.52. 302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,558. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.