2,254 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,296,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,587,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after buying an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,789,000 after buying an additional 35,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW traded up $22.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $453.48. 1,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,775. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $345.00 and a one year high of $479.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

