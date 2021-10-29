California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,462 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $81,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.92.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $331.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $332.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

