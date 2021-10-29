California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 59,021 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,767 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 59,021 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of eBay worth $85,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in eBay by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 61.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 63.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in eBay by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

