FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,632. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $317.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

