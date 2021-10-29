FORA Capital LLC Purchases 13,062 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1,852.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $114.59. The stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,677. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.01.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.