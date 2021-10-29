LMR Partners LLP Sells 1,251,287 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,251,287 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMFG. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMFG opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

