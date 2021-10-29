LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 383,400 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIDI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIDI opened at 8.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.27. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52-week low of 7.16 and a 52-week high of 18.01.

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

