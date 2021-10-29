Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $174.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.65.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

