Capital International Investors Has $81.13 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $81,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,471,000 after acquiring an additional 246,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,965,000 after acquiring an additional 433,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,381,000 after acquiring an additional 657,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,240,000 after acquiring an additional 389,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,677,000 after acquiring an additional 359,776 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL opened at $76.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

