ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Holdings Trimmed by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,135 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $155,370,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.