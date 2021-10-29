McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $260.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.66.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $245.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

