Analysts Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post $327.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.55 million and the highest is $330.45 million. Trex reported sales of $231.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stephens raised Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

NYSE:TREX traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.34. 7,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.56. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 14.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after buying an additional 799,475 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trex by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after buying an additional 160,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

