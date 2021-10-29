Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $330.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Norfolk Southern traded as high as $295.27 and last traded at $294.69, with a volume of 14836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.17.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.17.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.77. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

