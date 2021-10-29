ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives $8.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 346,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after buying an additional 6,577,922 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after buying an additional 3,738,190 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. 90,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,179. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

