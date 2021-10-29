AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of AXTI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. 7,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. AXT has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $346.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 2.24.

Get AXT alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.