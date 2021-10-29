Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 14882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

