Morgan Stanley Increases Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $89.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.63. 10,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,582. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

