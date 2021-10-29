Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 66,201 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 731,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,201 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $53,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.33 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,269,016 shares of company stock worth $98,952,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

