Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $102.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

