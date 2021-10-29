Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ROL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.19. 25,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22.

Get Rollins alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rollins stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Rollins worth $42,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.