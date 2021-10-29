FlypMe (FYP) Trading Down 5.8% This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. FlypMe has a market cap of $1.34 million and $5,030.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0761 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00050243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00251864 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00098314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

