LMR Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 420,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,412,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.22% of Sterling Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $114,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

