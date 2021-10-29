Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day moving average of $104.53.

