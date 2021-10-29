Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 324 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.46.

Shares of MMM opened at $179.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.16. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

