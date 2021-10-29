Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $125.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.64. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $92.22 and a one year high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,426 shares of company stock worth $1,108,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

