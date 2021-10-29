Short Interest in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Grows By 125.4%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, an increase of 125.4% from the September 30th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 3.16. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

VIST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 473,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

