Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Short Interest Update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the September 30th total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

APGB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,016. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,420,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

