Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Raymond James

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $124.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Shares of BC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.79. 11,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

