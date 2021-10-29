PDT Partners LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after buying an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,673,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its position in EOG Resources by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 45,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG opened at $93.81 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

